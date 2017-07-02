New political alliance contradicts national interest

AT-KABUL: Political analysts have termed the newly established alliance of three parties as a matter of concern which goes against democracy and national interests.

As per report, the new political alliance has been formed by three leaders of Jamiat-e-Islami, the National Islamic Movement and the National Unity of People of Afghanistan during a meeting held on Friday in Ankara, the capital of Turkey.

“The new alliance is not based on legal regulation and is against democracy and national interests,” said Political Expert, Motiullah Kharoti.

He said the mentioned political parties must hold consultation with civil society and other national representatives before establishing any type of political movement against the government.

He added, principally, alliances should be launched inside the country, not in a drying room at Turkey.

He further went on saying that the designers and campaigns of the newly established alliance are representing small groups within their ethnicity, not all the Afghans.

He questioned the credibility of the so-called national alliance for being having zero representation from the Pashtun ethnicity which is the biggest tribe in the country.

The aim and objective of the alliance is based on individual and illegal interests, adding the Champaign of the alliance want to escape from the law by blackmailing the system of the government and state, he remarked.

The three leaders of the alliance are enjoying high-ranking positions in the existing government, so they have no right to frame an alliance against the same government, he claimed.

He called on them to show their efficiency and improve their level of contributions while working within the government, rather than making failed attempts through alliances.

He also came hard over the government for its slow fight against such characters, adding that the government must warn them to stop such non-popular acts or dismiss them from their posts with immediate effect.

Moreover, General Abdul Wahid Taqat, another Political Analyst said that such alliance never meets the interests of the country.

He added if the mentioned figures of the alliance were sincere to the national cause then they would not make alliance outside the country.

These figures are allegedly responsible for their corruption, thus they want relief from law through formulation of such alliance.

According to report the National Islamic Movement of Afghanistan led by First Vice President Abdul Rashid Dostum along with Jamiat-e-Islami party of Afghanistan, which is led by acting foreign minister Salahuddin Rabbani and the National Unity of People of Afghanistan party led by Second Deputy of the CEO Mohammad Mohaqiq last week came under a roof in Turkey where they reached to a formal agreement on the formation of an alliance against the National Unity Government.