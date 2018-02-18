Nicholson backs a robust Afghan security plan for Kabul

AT-KABUL: Hailing the reform agenda of the Ministry of Interior, the top US official in Kabul has put weight behind the government’s grand security plan for Kabul and its outskirts. The government has embarked an unflinching scheme to beef up security in Kabul province and its suburbs in the wake of spate of terrorist attacks.

“We are ready to provide training and specialization programs for the newly-appointed police chiefs for different police headquarters in Kabul,” the MoI in a statement on Sunday quoted NATO Resolute Support Mission Commander Gen. John Nicholson, as saying.

According to MoI, Interior Minister, Wais Ahamd Barmak met Nicholson on Saturday, briefing him over security plan for Kabul—a diagram to be revealed in upcoming days.

The ministry also informed that new deployments in the police squads across different districts of Kabul province have been performed after merit-based, transparent and unbiased process.

Ministry evidently said that the new employees passed exams and interviews to put an end to the political pressures. These staffers passed the tests.

Spokesman for the MoI, Nusrat Rahimi said that the capital’s police district were dependent to powerful individuals. “We broke this method and people will see wide changes in the security sectors.”