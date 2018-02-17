Nicholson backs TAPI project

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: US international forces commander in Afghanistan, General John Nicholson during his trip to western Farah province has said implementation of Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) project and construction of Bakhshabad Dam would help bring positive changes to the province.

Nicholson traveled to Farah late on Thursday for assessing security situation of Farah province.

Army chief Lt. Gen. Mohammad Sharif Yaftali and Lt. Gen. Janan Barakzai, deputy interior minister accompanied Gen. Nicholson during his trip.

“We and the Afghan forces will defeat the enemy and if it get power again we will again defeat and eliminate them,” Nicholson said while addressing a meeting in Farah.

Calling Farah province one of the key and strategic areas of Afghanistan, he said that implementation of TAPI project and construction of Bakhshabad Dam would bring positive changes to the province.

Abdul Basir Salangi, newly appointed Farah governor, said that shortage of human resources and military equipments for Afghan forces was one of major problems towards security of the province.

He asked the US general to support Afghan forces in equipping them in Farah province.

Salangi termed the ongoing operation conducted with the support of Resolute Support Mission (RSM) in the province effective and he insisted on its extension.

The army chief and deputy interior minister also talked about achievements of Afghan security forces in Farah province and stressed for solution the Afghan forces faced there.

On the other hand, the two officials said that further Afghan forces were deployed in Shindand district of western Herat province.

The visit of the officials to Farah comes as Taliban took hostage 20 passengers from vehicles in their checkpoint located only 10 kilometers from the provincial capital today.