Nine drug traffickers detained

AT-KABUL: The court of Criminal Justice Task Force (CJTF), on Wednesday said that nine drug trafficker arrested in the past one week.

CJTF in a press statement, said that nine smugglers were apprehended by Counter Narcotics Police through different crackdown in various provinces and were handed over to CJTF for criminal proceedings.

The investigation is going on over the dossier of the all indicts by the CJTF, which after examining the evidences and arguments from both sides, the CJTF would convict the accused traffickers, the statement added.

The drug traffickers were arrested from Nangarhar, Jawzjan and Urzgan provinces.

Some 3 kg heroin, 516kg opium, over 1419 kg hashish and 2 liters of acid discovered and seized from the arrested smugglers, the statement added.

According to the statement, all the convicted drug traffickers would have defense attorneys for their legal defense and will be convicted after separate judicial trials based on the evidence brought before the court and the Counter Narcotics law of Afghanistan.