Nine soldiers martyred in Badghis

AT-KABUL: At least nine Afghan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom in an attack against their check post in western Badghis province on Sunday night, security official said on Monday. The Ministry of Defense in a statement said the temporary check post established in Baghbanan area of center of Badghis to ensure security of voter registration center, was came under attack by the Taliban insurgents, in which nine soldiers were martyred, and four other received injuries. After attack, additional forces dispatched to the area–and currently it’s under control of the security forces, added statement. Taliban insurgents also received injuries in retaliation attack. However, there is no exact figure of casualty. The core aim behind establishing check post was to underpin security of the voter registration site.