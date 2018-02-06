Noor accuses govt of jihadi figures dismissal

AT-KABUL: Ousted governor for the northern province of Balkh, Atta Mohammad Noor, accused the government of ousting the jihadi figures from their position particularly in the military.

“About 80 per cent of the army general who were forced to retire are jihadi people,” Noor said, referring to President Ghani’s recent order by which 164 army generals went to retirement.

He also blamed the joblessness on the government, saying that some people find job in high government posts while still studying, but the poor people are deprived from getting job.

“The sons of poor people who are really patriotic can’t find job even with higher education degrees from famous universities.”

He warned that the current situation “that the government has imposed” is no longer tolerable and people would arise against what he called “injustice”.

He has been criticizing the government since president Ghani approved his resignation last month. He says that he would remain as the governor of Balkh until he is asked by the leadership of the Jamiat party (he is a member of the party) to step aside.