Noor rejects his “dismissal”: ‘My resignation was based on conditions which are not fulfilled, thus don’t accept it’

AT News Report-KABUL: Atta Mohammad Noor, the governor of northern Balkh province, which President Ashraf Ghani accepted his resignation on Monday, has appeared before his supporters while opposing the decision.

Addressing a gathering of his supporters in Balkh province on Monday evening, Noor rejected his resignation as governor, calling on his supporters to take civic moves against the decision with acting accordance to the law.

Noor, the Executive Chief of Jamiat-i-Islami party, several months ago handed over his resignation to President Ghani and it was on Monday that has been accepted with appointing Mohammad Dawood as his successor. Noor said that he had offered his resignation with conditions, which he said had not been respected

“They didn’t meet their responsibilities except for a couple of embassies, some provinces, checkpoints etc.,” Noor said. “Therefore, my resignation is not valid. I don’t accept it,” he said.

Meanwhile, he called on the international community to restrain from interfering into internal affairs of Afghanistan.

Noor had been governor of Balkh province since 2004; however, he recently had been critical of the National Unity Government. Previously he also hinted that he may run for the presidency in 2019 presidential elections.