North Waziristan’s youth protest over delay in repatriation, compensation

Shamim Shahid-PESHAWAR: A large number of youngsters from North Waziristan have demanded of the government to early arrange payment of monthly compensation to Temporary Displaced People (TDP’s) and take notice of increasing corruption and corrupt practices in Federally Administrative Tribal Areas (FATA) Disaster Management Authority (FDMA).

On the call of North Waziristan Youths, tribesmen from scattered of Peshawar and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembled in front of Peshawar Press Club on Friday morning. Chanting slogans in favor of their demands, protesters urged the government to realize all promises and commitments made with them during commencing of military action Zarb-i-Azab against militants in North Waziristan.

Asadullah Shah, leader of North Waziristan Youth, has addressed the protesters and threatened sit-in in front of the parliament in Islamabad if the government had failed in addressing their genuine needs.

Talking to this correspondent, Asadullah said the government had failed in monthly payment of RS 12,000 per TDP family from last four months. Similarly he said that FDMA didn’t paid two installments of Ramzan Package announced by the government. He also criticized the government for using delaying tactics in repatriation of TDP’s to their homes and hamlets. He said that high ups from both civil and military administrations claiming clearing almost of North Waziristan from militants, therefore, there is no justification in delaying repatriation of displaced families.

Leveling serious allegation against FDMA high ups including Director General, he demanded of the government to order detail investigation in this respect.