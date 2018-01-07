‘Not allowed to crackdown on Taliban’: Imam Sahib offensive suspended for unknown reasons

AT Monitoring Desk-KUNDUZ CITY: Security forces in the Imam Sahib district of northern Kunduz province say they are not allowed to launch an operation against the Taliban for unknown reason.

Imam Sahib, one of the insecure districts of Kunduz, where an offensive was conducted by security forces 20 days back. Several areas of the district were cleared of Taliban insurgents.

Second Lieutenant Najmuddin Hakimi told Pajhwok Afghan News the Qarghaz area of the district was the frontline but they were not allowed to crack down on the militants there.

Hakimi said: “We are awaiting orders from the police headquarters; we can to recapture many areas currently under insurgents’ control.”

Mohammad Saber, another official, claimed the Taliban had lost their ability of face-to-face fighting with the security forces. “We should prevent their attacks.

“About 20 days ago, we conducted an operation and retook Qarghaz area. We are still there but cannot continue our offensive for reasons unknown to us,” he complained.

Other security officials in the area hold a similar view.

A resident of the locality, Haji Gul Mohammad, confirmed several areas that had been under Taliban control for three years had been retaken by the security forces.

Civilians had suffered casualties and homes had been destroyed during the conflict, he said, stressing the need for the security of residents during operations.

For his part, provincial police chief Abdul Hameed Hamidi said they had suspended the Imam Sahib operation on the basis of a proper plan, and it would resume soon.