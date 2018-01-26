I am not against the US, I am against what it does in Afghanistan: Karzai

AT News Report-KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai has said he would not be against the United States, but “what the US government is doing in Afghanistan, is unacceptable”.

“The presence of the foreign troops has caused the increase of corruption and drug production in Afghanistan,” Karzai addressed a gathering in a literature festival held Friday in India’s city of Jaipur.

He pointed to the situation in the volatile province of Helmand in the south, saying that the foreign forces’ presence there has helped increase in the poppy cultivation, drug product and trade, saying the profit of this phenomenon goes to the pockets of foreigners, while Afghan farmers gain less.

Karzai called Afghanistan-India relationships “old and historic”. “Afghanistan and India have had cultural relations.”

The former president termed media and women’s employment and education as the important achievements of the present Afghanistan. “Afghanistan has energetic media with women as most of the media workers, the young women who are doing great.”

The literature festival was held on the occasion of the India’s National Day.