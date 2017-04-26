Notorious Taliban commander killed, 20 detained

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: A notorious Taliban commander has been killed in central Kapisa province on Wednesday, while 20 others were detained in southern Kandahar province, government source said.

Kapisa Police Spokesman, Mohammad Ayub Yousafzai, told Pajhwok Afghan News that Mulla Mubarez was shot dead in Mashar area by unidentified gunmen late Tuesday night.

He added, Mubarez was involved in killing of many local residents in charge of being spying to the government.

Commenting on the identity and locality of the killed Taliban commander, Yaqub Yousafzai said, he was the resident of Mabyan area of Tagab district.

Citing the primary investigations, he said, Mubarez has been targeted in order of revenge by another group of Taliban.

Separately, 20 Taliban militants have been arrested by National Directorate of Security (NDS) personnel in Kandahar province.

NDS in a statement said that the detainees had connections with four different terrorist groups and they were involved in destructive activities in Kandahar and other areas. “The detainees have been confessed to their crimes.”