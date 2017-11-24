‘NUG should not afraid of holding Loya Jirga’

AT News Report-KABUL: The Afghanistan Governors Association (AGA) called for holding the Traditional Loya Jirga to resolve the country’s current problems, saying that Jirga is more responsive than other proposals that have been made by others recently.

Abdul Jabar Taqwa, Head of Afghanistan Governors Association told newsmen in Kabul that calling Constitutional Loya Jirga at a time, when the provincial council election has not yet occurred, is not possible.

According to him, on the one hand, the National Unity Government failed to fulfill its commitments, such as running Wolesi Jirga and provincial council elections as well as convening of constitutional Loya Jirga, but at other, the country’s security, political and economic conditions have been rotten.

He furthered, to resolve these problems, some political trends have suggested proposal such as early holding of presidential election, the formation of interim government, resignation of NUG’s leadership, and the holding of traditional Loya Jirga. “The government has to choose one of these suggestions.”

Taqwa termed traditional Loya Jirga as one of the most effective options rather than others, saying, “Our aim of having traditional Loya Jirga is not to overthrow the government, but to give legitimacy to the system; our aim is to stop war, bring peace, and to bring all tribes across the country under one umbrella. The traditional Loya Jirga can play this role to gather all under one umbrella to resolve current problems.”

Taqwa said that traditional Loya Jirga was and is the best platform as in addition to influential figures, lawyers and civil society representatives, the armed opposition of the government could also participated in the Jirga.

He added that the government should not be scared with holding Traditional Loya Jirga because it will be launched in a bid to give legitimacy to the system, and the government should work to strengthen the system.

It is worth mentioning that majority of Wolesi Jirga and Meshrano Jirga members weighted behind Loya Jirga call, urging the government to hold Loya Jirga as soon as possible to address current problems of the country. Previously, the former President Hamid Karzai also termed holding of Loya Jirga very much important in order to resolve crisis. According to him Loya Jirga should be held in immediate time and must include all stakeholders from politicians to tribal elders, and civil society activists.

It is worth mentioning that Loya Jirga or “grand assembly” is a mass national gathering that brings together representatives from the various ethnic, religious, and tribal communities in Afghanistan.

The Loya Jirga is a centuries-old institution that has been convened at times of national crisis or to settle national issues. Something we are in dire need of. Historically, it has been used to approve a new constitution, declaring war, choosing a new king, or to make sweeping social or political reforms. Since our country is going through uncertainty, and to find solution to these miseries, the government should set up Loya Jirga and put a full stop to the current crisis via lens of this national and traditional gathering.