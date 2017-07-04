Number of army special unit to be doubled

AT-KABUL: Ministry of Defense on Tuesday said that the number of the army’s Special Forces would increase double in order to rebuff threats in the country.

Army Special Forces is a well-trained and capable force, which has run different operation against insurgents successful as well as repelled threats and terrorist attack bravely in different part of the country.

Minister of Defense, Tariq Shah Bahrami, said that “army Special Forces number will be doubled in future and this is good news in the aspect of security reinforcement throughout the country.”

Speaking at a press conference, Bahrami said that army Special Forces shined well in the past year in different part of the country.

He said that equipping and development of Afghan army is at the top agenda of Afghan government and a four-year plan made to be implemented in the aspect.

Development of aerial forces is on top priority of defense ministry and gradually the old aircrafts will be replaced with the NATO system aircrafts.

He insisted that during NATO summit international allies beside strong commitment pledge to support MOD plan for development Afghan forces in future.

Pointing to ramp up insurgency and conflicts, he said that Taliban failed to reach to their goals in Northern provinces.

Defense Minister said that this year will be a challenged year for Afghan forces, but they will defend bravely from every hook across the country.

Once again Taliban will be failure this year and will understand that war is not the solution, he underlined.