Official accused of spying for Iran detained in Herat

AT-KABUL: A senior official in Herat province was arrested by the intelligence operatives on the charge of spying for Iran.

Provincial spokesman, Jilani Farhad said that the arrested man was sent to Kabul for investigation.

He did not identify the detained person, but said he previously held important government post in the adjacent province of Farah.

Similar arrests were carried out in Herat and the accused people were sentenced to prison.

Officials had earlier accused Iran of having hands behind insecurity in the western provinces, saying Tehran is arming insurgent groups. Iran has denied such accusations.