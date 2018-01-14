Official denies Taliban-style education at Logar schools

AT-KABUL: Logar provincial governor denied reports about Taliban’s educational curriculum at schools in the province.

The Institute of War and Peace Reporting (IWPR) in a report quoted some students and teachers saying that Taliban militants imposed their education style on the province’s schools, giving priority to religious subjects.

“Taliban have asked that the history of the holy prophet’s life be added to other subject at schools of some districts,” Mohammad Halim Fidai said. “As far as I know, Taliban have only demanded the addition of prophet life’s subject in the Charkh and a few other districts,” he said, adding that the subject was already in the curriculum.

The report quoted a student in the Taliban-controlled Kharwar district saying that some subjects were lifted from the curriculum replaced by religious ones.

Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, has also said that the group had sent religious scholars to schools in some districts.

Such program is carried out in Charkh, Baraki Barak and Khoshi districts.

Education ministry says that the curriculum was made based on Islamic principles and nobody was allowed to bring changes.

“We have received some reports about the curriculum in some areas, but we don’t have particular reports in Logar,” said Kabir Haqmal, an official in the ministry, adding that the educational curriculum was Islamic, Afghan and standard.