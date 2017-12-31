‘Officials asset ‘registration act’ approved’

AT-KABUL: The Upper House of the parliament or Meshrano Jirga, on Sunday has approved asset registration act of government officials after introducing some amendments proposed by a legislative decree of the President.

A number of Meshrano Jirga members reiterated that asset registration of government officials would play a crucial role in terms of putting an end to corruptions and emphasized on impartial implementation of the act without any distinction or discrimination.

The act which was proposed by the Presidential Palace through a presidential decree had previously been passed by the Wolesi Jirga. However, it has been amended partially by the members of the Upper House.

Restricting the government officials from running multiple tasks at the same time is said to be one of the amendments made today (Sunday) by the Meshrano Jirga.

“Asset registration of government officials is very critical in order to prevent corruption”, said Aziza Musleh, a member of the Upper House.

Another member of the House, Hasibullah Kalimzai said the Government Officials Asset Registration and Anti-Corruption authorities should be integrated, adding it would be highly efficient for fighting corruption.

The act is supposed to be reviewed and finalized by a joint committee of Afghan National Assembly (Wolesi Jirga) and Meshrano Jirga.