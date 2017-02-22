Officials discuss financial plans, development projects

AT-KABUL: Finance Minister Eklil Hakimi, Rural Rehabilitation and Development Minister Nasir Ahmad Durrani and Urban Development Minister Sayed Sadat Mansoor Naderi met Wednesday to discuss financial plans and developing projects.

Budget expenditure considering efficiency and effectiveness, submission of construction projects of the ministries and government administrations to the Ministry of Urban Development and some other important subjects were also discussed, according to finance ministry’s statement.

“Ministry of Finance provided many facilities for using budget and implementing developing projects to the budgetary units considering efficiency and effectiveness and in case facing problems technical assistance would be made by it.”