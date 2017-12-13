OIC extraordinary summit; ‘Jerusalem is capital of Palestine’

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: The United States has to reverse the decision of recognizing the city of Jerusalem as capital city of Israel, said the members of extraordinary summit of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which was held in Turkey on Wednesday.

Turkish President Receb Tayyip Erdogan called on world powers to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine.

Addressing participants of the OIC, he said the United States should reverse the decision of recognizing the city as Israel’s capital, describing President Trump’s decision as a reward for Israeli “terror acts”.

He said that the city is a red line for Muslims and Trump’s Jerusalem decision will put the world into a crisis. The Turkish president said Israel is a “state of occupation and terror”.

Muslim leaders gathered in Turkey to react against recent US decision, in which President Ashraf Ghani also attended the summit. “The consensus within the Ummah is heart-warming, as the streets and states, mosques, and media, people and leaders, young and old are speaking in a unified voice.”

“The alignment and accord between the Muslim world and the world at large has never been this great and is a tribute to the special place of Al-Qudus in the history of all monotheistic religion,” the Presidential Palace said in a twitter, adding, “Our glorious past guides us to envision future as a resumption of constructive dialogue between civilization, culture, religions, and peoples.”

Mahmoud Abbas, the president of the state of Palestine, told the summit that Trump’s Jerusalem move is against international law. “No country can transfer their embassies to Jerusalem,” Abbas said.

He said they cannot accept US’s role in the peace process, adding that the United States will lose its credibility as a result of the Trump move.

Abbas said the recognition of Jerusalem, is Trump’s “gift to the Zionist movement”. “No peace or stability” will be possible in the Middle East without Jerusalem as the Palestinian capital, he added.