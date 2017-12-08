One dead, eight injured in Nangarhar mosque bombing

AT News Report-KABUL: The mullah of a mosque was killed and eight worshippers wounded in a bomb explosion inside the mosque during the Friday prayers in the Mohmand Dara district of the eastern province of Nangarhar, provincial officials said.

“The explosive was hidden in menbar (tribune) of the mosque and exploded when worshippers were performing the Friday prayers,” provincial spokesman Attaullah Khogyani said.

Nobody immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing, but the Daesh terrorist group that has presence in the province, had claimed responsibility for attacking mosques and other holy places around the country.

“All the injured were shifted to hospital of Ghani khel district and their condition is out of danger,” provincial office said in a statement.

This is not the first time that mosques and other holy places are targeted by terrorists. A large number of terrorist attacks have been carried out in various parts of the country and some of them were claimed by Taliban and Daesh terrorist groups. Common masses, government institutions and religious scholars have been expressed their angers against such type of cowardly attacks of terrorism.