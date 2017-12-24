Ongoing saga: Jamiat leaders meet Noor, embarking on a major civil action

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: Jamiat-e-Islami on Sunday said that leading figures from the party, including party chairman Salahuddin Rabbani, held talks with Atta Mohammad Noor who has remained defiant after he was ousted as Balkh governor last week.

At the meeting, the officials discussed developments that came in the wake of the Presidential Palace’s notice last week that it had accepted Noor’s resignation and also exchanged views on Jamiat’s next step if negotiations with government fail to materialize, the party said in a statement.

It was agreed at the meeting that if government does not honor the demands of Jamiat, the party will start a program of civic action.

Meanwhile, a top police official from 707 Pamir in the northern zone, Baba Jan, said in reaction to Noor’s statement about Daesh’s aim to gain a foothold in Balkh that although the militant group is trying to infiltrate the north, security forces will never allow them to reach their objectives, TOLONews reported.

“If the government of Afghanistan does not react to the demands of Jamiat-e-Islami, and to the recent statement by the Jamiat-e-Islami Afghanistan, the party will announce its next step by setting a deadline and will announce a widespread program of major civic action across Afghanistan,” said Jamiat deputy spokesman Fetrat.

Baba Jan rejected rumors about militarizing Mazar-e-Sharif city.

“The enemy tries to take control of highways, but we are determined to foil the plots of the enemy,” he said.

But Jamiat has expressed optimism that a political solution to the issue can be found.

“We tightened our belts and went to war so that you can remain secure, we will do the same in the future so that the projects by Taliban and Daesh are foiled,” said Noor.

On Saturday, Noor at a press conference lashed out at the Chief Executive, Abdullah Abdullah, saying 20-30 percent President Ghani and 70-80 percent CE Abdullah was behind his dismissal.

“Whether I should persist or leave, this is what Jamiat will decide. I’ll go upon the decision as Jamiat is one side of the National Unity Government,” he warned, while saying he is the governor.