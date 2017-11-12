Only Loya Jirga can cope with current crisis: Former presidential adviser

AT-KABUL: The advisor for the former president, asked for convening of Traditional Loya Jirga to discuss current ramp up challenges and explore outgoing ways to overcome with exiting problems across the country.

Shahzada Masoud, who had been serving as an adviser for Hamid Karzai, said that “only traditional Loya Jirga can be the solution way for ongoing challenges in the country.”

He said that the National Unity Government (NUG) failed to fulfill its commitment, which had been made during campaigns by both campaigners, and currently the country faced to economic, military and political crisis.

Pointing to the new US-strategy for Afghanistan, he said that the new strategy focused more on war rather than peace, so in order to get ride of all these challenges we must support convening of the traditional Loya Jirga.

He explained that running of traditional Loya Jirga is not against the system and never will seek collapse of the regime, but a solution for challenges.

Most of Afghan people would support traditional Loya jirga, he asserted.

He said that there is no any specific program or draft to get ride of current challenges, only traditional Loya Jirga can be a remedy to address issues across the country.

Traditional Loya Jirga is for unity, end of war and a united voice for betterment of situation throughout the country, he claimed.

He said that running of traditional Loya Jirga also will help us to make better relation with neighboring countries considering mutual interest and respect, he underlined.

It is pertained to mention that thousands of people including political figures and civil activists participated in a gathering here in Kabul on Thursday calling for convening of traditional Loya Jirga in order to address current crisis across the country.