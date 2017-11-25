Only traditional Loya Jirga can end current crisis: Rana Think Tank

Govt action against officials who support Loya Jirga goes against freedom of expression and international norms

AT News Report-KABUL: Experts and analysts participated in the Rana Think Tank monthly session has expressed deepest concerns over the current crisis, calling the convention of Traditional Loya Jirga as the “only remedy left to overcome challenges”.

The experts believe that the National Unity Government (NUG) had failed to fulfill its commitments in the past three years, and insecurity and economic challenges increased day by day across the country. They said that no foreign projects and programs had good outcome to address issues, thus only convening of Traditional Loya Jirga will be a good prescription to deal with present uncertainty.

“Only holding traditional Loya Jirga which is the only remedy left, can cope with current crisis,” said the former head of the independent commission for overseeing implementation of the Constitution, and Kabul University Professor, Gul Rahman Qazi.

According to him, the NUG befall weak, and that’s why Taliban and Daesh terrorists have been intensified their attack across the country.

He added that also the interference of foreigners in internal affairs and rifts among the government are other challenges, which lead the country to a complicated situation.

Disunity is another challenge that has changed in matter of concern for the people, he added.

In this complicated situation, Afghanistan is being needed of national harmony and peace, he said, adding, in order to reach unity, national harmony and peace, we need to refer to Sharia directions and historical traditions.

He added that military options and foreign projects to reach peace had been experienced enough in the past, but none of it has brought significant outcomes, instead we are in more impasses.

He furthered that through convening the traditional Loya Jirga we can reach peace and unity, looking to the past positive outcomes of the traditional Jirgas that ended up with popular results.

“All people must be invited to the traditional Loya Jirga, those who agree and disagree must raise voices through the Jirga in order to find solution to the current challenges,” he stated.

Terming former President Hamid Karzai as the beginner of campaign for traditional Loya Jirga, he said that now it was time for all people, particularly youth to support traditional Loya Jirga and prove they are heroes taking steps to end crisis in the country. “Every day Afghan youths are being killed or wounded, we should not forget that they are capital of this country,” he mentioned.

He lamented that till what time Afghan youth to be burned like fuel in war.

This is the responsibility of the young Afghan generations to work for unity across the country and put aside all issues that cause disunity, he said.

Pointing toward negative reaction of the NUG to convene traditional Loya Jirga, Prof. Qazi said that it would very irrational and illogic not to support Jirga.

According to him, NUG would find a chance to get vote through traditional Loya Jirga and gain its own legitimacy for the next two years.

He said NUG established through a deal broken by the US-envoy, which has no legitimacy in the eyes of the people—if it passes the next two years with conflict and crisis, then what will be their respond to the people?

“Number of supporters of the traditional Loya Jirga has been increasing day by day, so if the government wants to be acquitted has to put weight behind traditional Loya Jirga,” he claimed.

He added that government has no control over all districts, even some provinces have security problem, gathering of all representatives also seems difficult, so there is only one way left for the government and that’s traditional Loya Jirga, in which all tribes from different ethnicities would come under one umbrella to talk and seek ways out of current challenges.

“Not only NUG will gain its legitimacy by holding Loya Jirga, but also it will reduce the interference of the foreigners in internal affairs of the country.”

He insisted that all Afghans have the right to seek solution for current crisis, adding that even USA and the neighboring countries would get benefit from the Jirga.

He added that maybe government has no intention or authority, but running of traditional Loya Jirga is in the very interest of the government and the US as well.

Pointing out over dismissal of some officials by the NUG after showing support to the traditional Loya Jirga, he said that such type of acts goes against the democratic norms, freedom of speech and existing laws of the country.

He further went on saying that everyone has the right to raise voice against challenges and express views, the government reaction against them is a clear-cut violation of the constitution and democracy.

Moreover, a political analyst, Abdul Shakoor Salangi said that brining changes and reaching unity can be gained through elite and political figures.

He said that it is a fact that Afghanistan is home to different ethnic people, thus we must accept each other, live peacefully together and build our motherland.

He added the country is standing on the bridge of life and death. The traditional Loya Jirga as the only remedy left to save our historic country and to nurture democratic valves. He further went on saying demand for convening the traditional Loya Jirga has gotten more popularity, despite hindrances created by the government leadership. He called on the government to get rid of the pity interests of individuals and status-quo and embrace the popular and fundamental public demand of holding the traditional Loya Jirga to pull out the country from the ongoing heart-wrenching crises.