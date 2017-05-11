‘Only youth can drive Afghanistan toward stability’

AT-KABUL: The former president, Hamid Karzai, on Thursday said that only unity can lead Afghanistan toward peace, stability and prosperity.

“Brotherhood and togetherness is the wish of every Afghan,” the former president said, adding that only unity can lead Afghanistan toward “peace, happiness, prosperity and freedom.”

Speaking in a gathering at the Loya Jirga tent, organized by the Islamic Unity Party of Afghanistan, Karzai, said Afghanistan is a joint home to all Afghans, and if one person in this land don’t feel comfort, without doubt all Afghans would not feel happiness.

He furthered, “despite all the problems in the country, confidently I can say that our tomorrow would be more stable, prosper, and self-sufficient.”

Calling on young generations, Karzai said, “Remain committed to your country and stay here.”

He added, “Afghanistan for having a better future need your (youths) mighty arm, and these mighty arms of the young generation should be adorned with education and science.”