Opposition accuse “a particular circle” of corruption in Arg

AT-KABUL: Some political opposition individuals accuse the government of corruption, claiming that the phenomenon was compacted within a particular circle in the Presidential Palace.

This comes when the government says it is serious in fight against corruption and there was sign of government’s negligence.

Ahmad Wali Massoud, a government opposition said on Sunday that: “One person is holding the power and the corruption is increasing in the Presidential Palace.” He admitted that corruption was also spreading during Karzai’s administration.

“Those who are shouting that there is no struggle against corruption, should prove that where the fight is not against this?” Harron Chakhansoori, an aide to President Ashraf Ghani reacted. He also asked the opposition to prove that where is corruption focused?

Abdul Sattar Morad, a former minister and member of the Jamiat party, also criticized the government’s poor performance in fight corruption, saying that the government was formed based on a deal and was not an elected body.

“Jamiat is a part of the national unity government that was not established due to an election,” he said.