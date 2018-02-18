To orchestrate repatriation of all refugees from Pakistan in two years: Ghani

By Farhad Naibkhel-KABUL: Afghanistan will facilitate the repatriation of all Afghan refugees living in Pakistan within the next two years. At a ceremony marking 29th anniversary of withdrawal of the Red Army from Afghanistan, President Ashraf Ghani unveiled a plan to repatriate all Afghan refugees from Pakistan in the coming two years.

My priority is to smooth the progress of Afghan refugees return to their country, President Ghani said, adding, any wrong pretext on Afghan refugees must be knocked down.

“The core aim behind return of Afghans to their home is no longer to be blamed under on pretext or other,” President Ghani said, adding, all steps to be utilized in this process.

Referring to peace approach, Ghani said, “There is strong will for peace and political dialogue—but to whom, it should also be cleared.”

Regarding ongoing war, he pointed out toward international community, saying “20 different terrorist groups are fighting. It is not an internal war, outsider are highly interfere and involved in this.”

Moreover, President Ghani emphasized for maintaining unity among Afghans. “We must pave ground for equality and reinforcement of law across the country.”

Furthermore, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Unity Government, Abdullah Abdullah, said “we are currently in crises from different areas.”

“We have political, insecurity, poverty, and employment crises. Our priority must be set off for its solutions,” Abdullah said.

The leader of Hezb-e-Islami, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, clearly told Taliban insurgents that they can’t win in the battlefield. He insisted on reconciliation process as the only way forward to put a halt to the ongoing violence. While calling on the Taliban insurgents to reintegrate into civil society, he said, “Taliban insurgents should adopt the same approach as adopted by the Hezb-e-Islami.”