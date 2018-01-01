Osmani survives impeachment vote

AT-KABUL: Minister of Energy and Water Ali Ahmad Osmani succeeded to satisfy members of the Wolesi Jirga (Lower House) of parliament during interpellation and remain as ministers.

Minister of Energy and Water was allegedly blamed with corruption, graft, misusing authority and breaching of law during contracts of project in the ministry, who after responding succeeded to survived representatives’ impeachment. Spent of development budget less than 60 percent were other reason behind summon of the minister.

Member of the Wolesi Jirga, Kamal Naser Osuli blamed minster with corruption, graft and nepotism in the ministry.

He said that also the minister misused his authority in contracting of energy and water project due to his own interests.

Lawmaker, Jafar Mahdawi said that most of the staffs were hired in the ministry are unprofessional and even have no higher education.

He also complained of granting high salaries to some officials in the ministry.

Meanwhile Minister of Energy and Water Ali Ahmad Osmani in respond to the question f members of parliament rejected all claims and called it baseless.

He said that beside this year budget we had $338 million of budget, which all were spent on different project from Paktia, Khost to Balkh.

He also rejected the blames of nepotism and corruption in the ministry.

He explained that all the contracts were signed or dissolved based on national interests.

After hearing minister’s response out of 233 presence members 124 of them were satisfied with minister’s response and give him vote of confidence and finally the minister survived the impeachment.