The focal point behind Supreme Court suicide attack is to stop Anas Haqqani’s death sentence: Ex-spy chief

By Mansoor Faizy-KABUL: The former spy chief, Rahmatullah Nabil on Wednesday said, “Repeatedly terrorist attacks on Supreme Court staffers by the Haqqani Network and Pakistan supports with complicity of local snakes, is aimed at creating fear among members of the judiciary to prevent the implementation of death penalty of Anas Haqqani.”

The reaction comes after more than 20 people were killed and 41 other received injuries after a suicide bomber blew himself up inside the Supreme Court’s car park. The target was employees of the Supreme Court. It is worth mentioning that on June 11, 2013, similar attack was occurred in front of the Supreme Court in which 17 people were killed and 39 others wounded.

Writing on his Facebook account, Nabil said that the attack indeed occurred with support of fifth column inside the government.

“My constantly demand from honorable judiciary of Afghanistan and the leaders of the National Unity Government is to honor our martyr’s blood with minimal action on execution of Anas Haqqani, otherwise Afghan people would continue to suffer,” he said.

In 2014 the National Directorate of Security (NDS) arrested Haqqani, the brother of the group’s deputy emir who is also the operational leader of the Haqqani Network.

Moreover, in its twitter account he said, “Our patriot judges will stand against terror by any cost as our heroes in Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) are scarifying their life in war on terror.

President Ghani termed the brutal attack as a crime against humanity and unforgivable act.

He called the attack as a barbarian act, saying the “enemies of Afghanistan once again showed their enmity with our people.”

The Chief Executive, Abdullah Abdullah also condemned the act, saying, “the blood of our people isn’t cheap and won’t be wasted.”

Later, General Abdul Raziq, the provincial police chief of the southern Kandahar province, said that notorious Haqqani terrorist network with the support of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) were behind the deadly attack on governor’s compound.

Briefing newsmen, he said that Haqqani Network and ISI were working since a long period of time to target the provincial leadership. 12 people including five UAE diplomats were killed and 14 other wounded in Kandahar attack.