Ousted governor accuses authorities of being unbelievers

AT-KABUL: “There are persons as rulers who have come to power with support of their foreign masters and these persons are unbeliever to Islam,” ousted governor of Balkh province, Atta Mohammad Noor said.

“Some rootless and baseless people whose identities are not clear and have come to power with support of the foreigners want to rule on us,” he added.

“Where were these people in the past?” Noor asked a crowd of his supporters, saying that the nation is the only owner of this land, those “who have given sacrifices”.

He called presidential palace as “center of conspiracies that divides the people”. “You destroyed Afghanistan and the people are victims due to your plots every day.”

“You are insufficient, you are unable, you are thieves and you are unbelievers to Islam.”

He warned the government officials to recognize the political elites’ rights, otherwise they would face a crisis.

He criticized security officials for being unable to provide security in the capital and provinces.

Noor has been accusing government officials of different charges since the president’s office announced his resignation was approved.