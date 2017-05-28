‘Over 140,000 refugees return home from neighboring countries’

AT-KABUL: Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation on Sunday said that over 140,000 Afghan refugees returned home mostly from Pakistan and Iran in the past two months.

“Some 89,299 refugees from Iran and 55,694 refugees from Pakistan returned home since be gaining of solar year,” said Sayed Hussain Alemi Balkhi, refugees minister.

He said that over 1,300 Afghan refugees returned to the country from European states, where out this figure 987 were returned voluntarily and 329 were deported.

In the year of 2016, Afghan refugees deported from Europe were 580 Afghans, he added.

He said that totally 250,000 Afghans have submitted documents for seeking asylum in the past two years.

He said that after flood of refugees from Afghanistan and other countries, the European countries made decision to deport back high number of refugees including Afghans.

He stated that fortunately through different meeting and agreement, Afghan government succeeded to slow down deportation of Afghan from European countries.

Pointing to Afghan refugees’ bad condition in different foreign countries particular in Greece, Minister said that earlier Afghan government had dispatched a delegation to Greece to talk over issues, where fortunately the delegation succeeded to partly solve challenges.