Over 20 killed in car bombing in Helmand

AT-Kabul: Over 20 people were “martyred” and 55 more were injured today after a suicide bomber detonated his car against the provincial branch of the New Kabul Bank in Lashkargah, capital city of Helmand province.

Omar Zwak, spokesman for the governor told Afghanistan Times over 20 people have been “martyred” and 55 others “mostly civilians” were injured in the bombing that took place at 12:00pm.

The bomber tried to get inside the bank compound but was prevented by the security guards and car was detonated in first entrance. Most of the casualties were those who were waiting in cars and parking lot to enter to the bank.

The New Kabul Bank office in Helmand’s capital has so far several times came under attack over the past few years, but the security officials yet to take proper measures to prevent such deadly attacks, a provincial council member told Afghanistan Times.