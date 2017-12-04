Over 2,500 affected by HIV in Afghanistan

AT-KABUL: The number of people affected by the HIV/AIDS has dramatically increased in the country, the ministry of public health said, adding that more than 2,500 people are currently suffering from the deadly disease.

Health officials warned Monday on the occasion of the World AIDS Day that 232 cases were registered this year with 28 cases more than last year.

The first case of the HIV in the country was registered 13 years ago and since then, 2,522 people have been affected.

Feda Mohammad Paikan, deputy public health minister, called the continuous war, addiction, migrations and lack of knowledge about the disease the main elements of the HIV.

The AIDS patients say that people do not behave properly to then.

“This is a dangerous and anti-human virus,” said Richard Piercorn, from the World Health Organization (WHO). He asked the people to examine their blood, promising the organization’s cooperation with Afghanistan.

Five HIV treatment centers in five big cities are treating the affected people freely.