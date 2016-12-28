Over 400 Taliban commanders killed in nine months: Sediqi

AT-KABUL: The spokesman for ministry of interior Sediq Sediqi said Wednesday that over 400 leaders of the Taliban insurgents were killed during different operations lunched by security forces in the past nine months.

He said that 420 Taliban battlefield commanders were killed in the past nine months in special operations. The spokesman said that during an event, the interior minister Taj Mohammad Jahid has praised the security forces for “tremendous gains made” against the militants.

Jahid said the ongoing violence in Afghanistan is not having roots to insurgency led by Taliban and Daesh terrorists.

“The nation is facing a major undeclared war but insisted that the people have never surrendered to oppression,” he added.

He furthered that the enemies of the country have done all they could do in the past 16 years to kill the innocent civilians.

The enemies of the country were looking to take control of the major parts of the country and close the highways for the traffic and passengers but they repeatedly failed, he noted.

The remarks by Jahid came as the Afghan officials have long been emphasizing that the insurgency in the country has external roots.

The officials are saying that the leadership councils of the insurgents are based outside the country from where they plan and coordinate attacks in the country with the help of the regional spy agencies.