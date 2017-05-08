Over 50 militants killed in Paktia

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: Over 40 insurgents have been killed and a number of others were received injures in an airstrikes carried out by the foreign forces in Paktia province, security officials said on Monday. These militants were killed after their hideouts were targeted by air.

Provincial Police Chief Abdullah Abdiyani, said weapons caches were also destroyed during the operation in Chenar area of Dand Aw Patan district.

Citing intelligence reports he said, at least 40 armed militants have been killed and several others were wounded.

“A second strike was conducted in the Nari Kotal district, in which at least 15 insurgents were killed and six others wounded,” Abdiyani added.

Moreover, a local source claimed that among the dead in Dand Aw Patan includes a Haqqani network’s local commander, Hazrat Mohammad – known as Mutmaien.

Officials claimed that there were no civilian casualties during the airstrikes.