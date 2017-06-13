Over 90 armed militants Killed in raids

AT-KABUL: Over 90 armed insurgents killed during joint operation across the country within past 24 hours.

Ministry of Interior in a statement said that Afghan National Defense and Security Forces launched nine Counter-Terrorism joint operations in Dara-e-Sof district of Samangan, Tagab district of Badakhshan, Mosahi district of Kabul, Chaparhar district of Nangarhar, Khakriz district of Kandahar, Mohammad Agha district of Logar, Khost and Fereng district of Baghlan province, which as a result 91 armed militants were killed and17 others wounded.

Statement said that six terrorists were arrested by Afghan forces during operations and handed them over to judicial organs for further inquiry

The operations carried out to clear the aforementioned areas from terrorists and enemies of peace and stability of Afghanistan.

The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces have stepped up Counter-Terrorism operations to suppress the insurgency activities of the terror groups across the country.