Overlapping functions in Administration create ambiguities: Sarwar Danish

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: The second vice president Sarwar Danish came hard over significant overlapping functions within the administrative organs and highlighted emerging ambiguities in the authorities of state agencies, Ariana News reported.

The Second Vice President made the remarks during a conference held for introducing a draft law which is expected to make state agencies more responsive to the common people.

“There are emerging many ambiguities regarding the communication of central agencies with provincial subsidies, authorities of governors, and about distribution of allocated budget. These ambiguities will not be cleared until the approval of this law. There are overlapping functions between the ministries”, he added.

“The law will force the institutions to avoid discriminatory behaviors. In case of any discriminatory behaviors then the citizen can complain of such behavior in the institution”, said Nader Naderi, the chairman of Independent Administrative Reform and Civil Service Commission.

Afghan governmental institutions have been repeatedly criticized by many for consuming time in paper work, nepotism, overlapping functions and not being responsive to the war-hit people of the country.