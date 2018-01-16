Pakistan can’t force Afghan refugees to leave Pakhtunkhwa

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: Chief of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, and popular Pashtun nationalist leader, Mahmood Khan Achakzai has denied any right to the institutions of Pakistan to humiliate Afghan refugees in Pakhtunkhwa or to force them to leave for Afghanistan, Spogmai Radio has reported.

Achakzai said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa belongs to Afghanistan and the Afghan masses have right to live wherever they want to live, across the Afghan land on the other side of Durand Line.

Afghans that have been facing inhuman treatment in other parts of Pakistan should come to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where nobody could be given right to ask them with refugee card, because it is their own land, Achakzai added.

The Pashtun leader called on Islamabad and Kabul to work together and put an end to the ongoing troubles that Afghans facing on Torkham crossing point, warning, if not, the issue would be referred to the United States and China to resolve it.

Based on media reports, police force has been actively engaged in humiliating the innocent Afghan refugees and more than 1,000 innocent Afghans are being arrested in Punjab province of the country.

A tripartite agreement on Afghan refugees in Pakistan was signed among Afghanistan, the United Nations and Pakistan. But, Pakistan has yet to implement it in true letters and spirit.

This comes as recently Pakistan given one month deadline for 1.4 million refugees to repatriate. But this is very irrational move. Whenever, Pakistan receives pressure by international community, especially by US over its supporting and harboring militancy, Islamabad always pressurized Afghan refugees that amid at ginning more leverages and escape the pressure.

In the past Achakzai also showed strong stance to support Afghans living there, saying he would not allow anyone to harass Afghan refugees in their own land.

He directly said that Khber Pakhtunkhwa province belongs to Afghans and they can live there without fear and irritation.

“If Afghans are harassed in other parts of Pakistan, they should come here to the Pakhtunkhwa province, where no one can ask the for refugees cards, because it also belongs to them,” Achakzaid said on that time.

Putting pressure on Afghan refugees I not a new thing as in the past Pakistan was detained and kept them (Afghan refugees) in custody for several days without committing crime.