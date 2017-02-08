Pakistan condemns Kabul suicide attack

AT-KABUL: Pakistan government “strongly” condemned Tuesday’s suicide attack at the Supreme Court.

The bomber blew himself up at the parking lot of the Supreme Court in a rush hour, killing at least 21 people and injuring more than 40. All the victims were reportedly civilians.

“The people and the government of Pakistan extend their heartfelt sympathies and deepest condolences to the government and people of Afghanistan and to the bereaved families,” Pakistani embassy to Kabul said in a statement.

“We pray for early recovery of injured. We firmly stand with our Afghan brothers in this hour of grief and anguish.”

Afghan government accuses Pakistani of sheltering and helping Taliban and other armed groups fighting Afghan security forces and carrying out terrorist attacks.

Islamabad denies the accusations.