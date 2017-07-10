Pakistan harboring terrorist outfits: ANP

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: A senior leader of Awami National Party (ANP) and President of Pakistan Lawyers Association for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Latif Afridi Advocate has said that Pakistan is still nurturing the Afghan Taliban, Islamic State (IS) terrorist group, also known as Daesh militants and the notorious Haqqani Network in a bid to destabilize Afghanistan, reported by The Pashtun Express.

He said that Pakistan had been continued its unpopular policy of interference in internal affairs of Afghanistan, and adds to its instability and insecurity through terror proxies.

He slammed Pakistan for its pro-terror policies, and rejected the claim that Taliban and other terrorist groups have no safe havens and breeding nurseries on Pakistan’s soil. He pointed out that Afghan Taliban including the good Pakistani Taliban is using Peshawar and Quetta as launching and operational bases for terrorist activities against Afghanistan as per routine.

He added that Pakistan is once again working to change Afghanistan into a shelter house for the various international terrorist groups, which is very dangerous attempt, putting regional peace and stability on risk. He further went on saying that the United States military presence in the Middle East is needed for US military presence in Afghanistan as well, adding the US would loss an important base in the region if its forces withdrawn from Afghanistan. Latif Afridi is a well known lawyer in Peshawar High Court, belongs to Khyber Agency of FATA.