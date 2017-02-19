Pakistan is bitten by its complicity snakes

Things are getting from bad to worse between the two neighbors—Afghanistan and Pakistan after cycles of violence took place in Pakistan. Islamabad without thinking at least once, turned blame finger toward Kabul, while ignoring its support to the militant outfits in their soil for longtime. There is no safe hideout of militants in Afghanistan, and it’s proved. It is a huge believes that the series of terrorist attacks in Pakistan carried out by its complicity snakes—who have been enjoyed impunity from their several crimes through receiving shelters, weapons and foods. To be more clear the informal soldiers of Pakistan carried out these attacks. The country for long has been considering militants as its strategy-depth, and there is no guarantee on militant behaviors; after all their insurgents.

Afghanistan believes in peace and the people wonder to live without sense of fear—the fear that you and your dearest and nearest one will never return as they step out of the house. And reciprocally we want other people to live without such horrors. The bloods of Afghans are red as others, and their bones are white, and hundreds of them were killed by Pakistan’s backed terrorists. In reaction to several attacks with evidence, Kabul asked Islamabad to shun supporting militancy, but Pakistan closed crossing points. Pakistani government closed Torkham and Spin Boldak crossings for an indefinite period of time on Friday, after the deadly blast at the shrine in Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sindh, an attack claimed by the Islamic State (IS), also known as Daesh terrorist group.

Instead of closing Torkham and banning public crossings in reaction to Lahore and Sindh attacks, the security establishment of Pakistan should close down the Haqqani terrorist camps in Quetta and Peshawar Shuras offices of the Taliban insurgents. It is a mark of shame for Pakistan to create obstacles for the public.

There is a big difference between fighting insurgents in the country and to use a country’s soil for carrying insurgency. In Afghanistan we are fighting insurgents, while in Pakistan they (militants) are using the country’s passports, airports, hospitals and the army toilets. The National Unity Government strongly rejected Pakistan’s accusations that the recent attack in Pakistan was masterminded from Afghanistan soil. Afghanistan proved its honesty in global war on terrorisms, and now it’s for Pakistan to destroy terrorist sanctuaries on its own soil.

Freshly, a report published by The Wall Street Journal showing that Pakistan is running out of friend in Washington. Recent publications by influential US experts, Congressional testimony by officials and signs out of the Trump administration all point in the same direction: The US will step up pressure on Islamabad to crack down on terrorist groups that target US troops in Afghanistan and destabilize Afghanistan and India.

The double game of Pakistan unmasked when insurgent leaders were killed in its soil. According to US experts, in the decade and half since 9/11, a generation of US military and intelligence professionals has witnessed the Pakistani army’s support for terrorist groups such as the Haqqani network, the Taliban, and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

There is a proverb as saying, “Treachery will eventually betray itself; though wary enough at first.” Now it is a suitable time for Pakistan to stop being hypocrite, and stand honestly in global war on terror.