Pakistan resumes Afghanistan shelling

AT-KABUL: Pakistani military has resumed firing rockets on the eastern parts of Afghanistan, said officials in Kunar province, where according to reports, some 180 rockets crashed Saturday night.

The rockets hit Dangam district, and the district governor, Ahmad Rahman Danesh said most of the rockets targeted residential areas.

Kunar shares mountainous border with Pakistani tribal areas and has been hit by Pakistani mortars and rockets several times in the past few years.

“The attacks injured a family of four including a woman and two children,” Danesh said.

These areas are under Taliban control and Pakistan government claims that its opposition armed group (Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan) uses the areas to carry out attacks in Pakistan soil. The allegations were denied by Afghan government.

The shelling was reportedly carried out in response to Saturday’s suicide attack in the Swat area of Pakistan, in which, at least 11 Pakistani soldiers were killed.

The rocket attacks follow the visit of a Pakistani delegation to Kabul, in which they talked Afghan officials on the joint fight against terrorism.

Pakistan’s rocket attacks have sparked angers in Afghanistan and people took to the streets to protest the attack, asking the government to respond the attacks by shelling Pakistani soil.