Pakistan should be divided into Pashtunistan, Baluchistan, Sindhudesh

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), Subamanian Swarmy on Sunday has said that India should recognize Baluchistan as a separate country and must be taught a lesson to Pakistan by dividing it into Pashtunistan, Baluchistan and Sindhudesh.

Delivering a lecture on “India and International terrorism” in India he said, India should pay in kinds by teaching harsh lesson to Pakistan for cross-border terrorism and execution of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav.

“Merely declaring Pakistan as a state sponsoring terrorism will not serve any purpose. Only disintegration of Pakistan will help tackle the issue of cross-border terrorism better,” Swarmy said.

He called on the Indian government to launch military strikes against the two most wanted terrorists—Hafiz Saeed and Dawood Ibrahim, having safe sanctuaries in Pakistan.

He emphasized that Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi should seek support from the United States (US) to fight against terrorism originated from Pakistan’s soil.

“India should not worry about Pakistan’s threat of using the atom bomb in case of troubled situation on border as the button of this bomb is in the hands of US, which has full control over the affairs of the neighboring country,” he said.

He also requested the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to improve relations with China and seek its cooperation in fight against terrorism as terrorists have been using the Chinese territory to enter Kashmir.

Pointing out toward terrorism in Indian Punjab in the past, he said, India had defeated the divisive designs of the Khalistanis and it could do in Kashmir as well.

“The incidents of stone pelting have stopped in Kashmir after the Indian government started taking action,” he claimed.

Kulbhushan Jadhav is Indian National arrested in Baluchistan province of Pakistan over charges of terrorism and spying for India. Indian government has recognized Jadhav as a former naval officer but denied any links with him and maintains he took premature retirement and was possibly abducted from Iran. On April 10, 2017, Jadhav has been sentenced to death which has given wide and harsh reaction in India.