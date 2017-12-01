Pakistan will face more pressure if doesn’t act against terrorists: US commander

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: The top US commander in Afghanistan has said that Pakistan will face more economic and diplomatic pressure if the country doesn’t act against terrorists.

“The NATO and US will continue to support the Afghan security forces until “we are victorious”, General John Nicholson, the US commander of international forces in Afghanistan, said during his visit to central Logar province the other day.

“You have never lost a battle to the Taliban and you never will,” said the general, who visited special police unit in Mohammad Agha district.

Since August, U.S. has been pressuring Pakistan to tackle sanctuaries from which militants launch attacks in Afghanistan. However, Pakistan has yet to take action.

Nicholson said that the conversation is going on between Washington and Islamabad at the highest levels over the issue.

According to Nicholson, the deadly attack by Haqqani network in Kabul on May 31 was an attack not just against Afghanistan but the whole international community.

“Nine embassies were damaged; all of those nations have gone back to Pakistan,” he said, hoping Pakistan will “work with us against these terrorists.”