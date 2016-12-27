Pakistani troops shoot Afghan

By Shamim Shahid-PESHAWAR: An Afghan national was injured whereas eight other captured as a result of Pakistani troops firing on the Durand Line at Khyber Agency on Tuesday.

Pakistani officials claimed that all these Afghan nationals were making attempts of entering Pakistan without visa, passport and other valid travelling documents.

According to officials the Afghans were making attempt of entering Pakistan at Jamaat Gee area near Torkham.

Personnel of Pakistani paramilitary forces opened fire on the Afghan citizens, causing injuries to Janullah son of Qadeer. The injured was admitted in Landi Kotal hospital.

The detained Afghans were identified as Sabz Wali, Humayoon, Abid, Pir Mohammad, Ghuncha Guil, Zar Khan and Mohammad Waseem. All arrested persons were shifted to Landi Kotal for further interrogation.

So far there are no reports regarding reaction of Afghan border security forces over latest act of firing by Pakistani forces.