Parliament condemns Trump’s decision, says Jerusalem is Muslims’ red line

AT-KABUL: The Wolesi Jirga (Lower House) of parliament on Saturday strongly denounced the US President’s decision regarding Jerusalem the shift of Israel’s capital to Jerusalem, saying the city is “the red line” for the Muslim community.

“Baitul Muqaddas (Arabic name for Jerusalem) belonged to over 1.5 billion Muslims of the world, we defend from it,” said a lawmaker, Abdul Sattar Khawasi.

He said that Trump with such illogical decision would be changed as the next Mikhail Gorbachev for the USA, which will lead to division of America to different states.

Khawasi insisted that Afghan government in reaction to the Trump Jerusalem decision must cancel the Bilateral Security Agreement (BSA) and sever all diplomatic ties with USA.

“Trump’s decision is against United Nations resolution and a kind of support from Israel cruelty against people of Palestine,” another legislator, Shekiba Hashemi said.

She said that this decision is clear sign of imperialisms and against Islam, which will fun flame of war continually.

Legislator Mawlawi Shazada Shahid, while strongly condemning the Trump decision regarding Jerusalem, called on all Muslims to keep unity in order to avoid disastrous plotters against Islam and Muslims.

Parliamentarian also emphasized that Jerusalem and Baitul Muqaddas is a redline for all Muslims of the world and we will defend from it at any cost.

Parliamentarian also released a resolution regarding Trump decision in which they strongly condemned the decision and called it against all UN law and conventions. They called on all nations of the world and US representative to denounce the decision and take step for international peace and security in the world. They also asked the UN and UN council to hold step for cancelation of this announcement. They called this decision a dangerous step against peace in the world and called on all Islamic government to suspend all commercial and diplomatic ties with USA till cancelation of the announcement regarding Jerusalem.

Parliamentarian also urged Taliban and other insurgents group to take lesson laydown weapons using against Muslims and keep unity in the country.

It is pertained to mention that people also staged anti- US protest regarding Trump decision in Kabul, Takhar, Herat and Balkh provinces on Friday.