Parliament increases cigarette tax to 100pc

AT-KABUL: The Wolesi Jirga (Lower House) of Parliament on Monday increased taxes on cigarette import up to 100 percent.

It was earlier 20 percent and the legislators increased to 100 percent in the majority vote.

“Tax increased to 100 percent over by voting of majority of member of Wolesi Jirga,” said Speaker of the Lower House Abdul Rauf Ibrahimi.

In the parliament decision was different over imposing tax on cigarette, number of lawmakers demanded 300 percent tax over cigarette, but another team agreed for imposing of 100 percent tax.

According to report Afghan traders besides purchasing in domestic markets export cigarette to abroad thus the majority of lawmakers were against 300 percent increase.

Lawmaker Ramazan Bashardost said that besides risk for health cigarette is “haram” (unlawful), so its import must be stopped to the country.

It is pertained to mention that a joint comprised of Ministry of Public Health, Counter Narcotics and other related organs has ban smoking and using of tobaccos in public and closed building.