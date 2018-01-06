Parliament mocks environment protection committee

AT News Report-KABUL: The Environment Protection Committee on Saturday failed to satisfy Wolesi Jirga (Lower House) of parliament during impeachment that was strongly criticized by the lawmakers. Even the lawmakers mocked the related official’s answers which were very unfair just to make excuse to escape the summons.

Lawmakers summoned the Environment Protection Committee over air pollution and contaminated waters in Kabul city. During impeachment the lawmakers blamed the committee with neglect in controlling pollution and preventing drinkable water from contamination in Kabul city and termed the committee a failure one.

The parliament gives one and half months respite to the committee to codify a clear strategy in order to decrease air pollution in Kabul.

Deputy Head National Environment Protection Agency (NEPA) and Acting head of the Environment Protection Committee in responding to the legislators question during impeachment termed low quality fuel, old cars, using of coal by houses, shops, hotels and existence of factories in different part of the city main factor behind pollution in Kabul city.

He said that also dusty roads and high trashes deem as other challenge for pollution.

Lack of standard canalization is the reason for contamination of water in Kabul city.

Although the committee pointed out some achievement in the aspect, but it failed to gain parliamentarians satisfaction.

“The Environment Protection Committee failed to gain lawmakers satisfaction, thus this house give it one and half month respite to codify a clear strategy for protecting air pollution in Kabul city,” Said Speaker of the Wolesi Jirga Abdul Rauf Ibrahimi.

He said that the responds provided by the committee was not a satisfied response to the house.

Lawmaker Fatema Nazari this Environment Protection Committee must control those sources which are controllable like factories, hotels, houses and old cars.

She said that low quality fuel and gas is also controllable.

Another lawmaker Kobra Mustafawi came hard over the Environment Protection Committee, said that this committee has no any clear strategy for controlling pollution.

She said that challenges are clear, so the committee must make a comprehensive strategy in order to address the issue of pollution in Kabul.

Parliamentarians also called the air pollution a silent tsunami, which caused different health challenge for all people particularly children.