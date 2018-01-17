Parliament passes next year’s budget

AT-KABUL: The budget for the 1397 Afghan year was passed Wednesday in the parliament. Ordinary budget was announced 266 billion Afs while 110 billion Afs was allocated for the development budget.

The lawmakers had last month rejected the budget for what they said “inequality and omitting of several uncompleted projects”. But they agreed to pass it after some changes came.

Members of parliament had earlier cited the budget “complicated”, saying that budget for next year was less than the one allocated for the ongoing year. They had also said that the projects that were not completed this year, were omitted for the next year.