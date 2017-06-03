Parliament wants review in US security pact

By Farhad Naibkhel-KABUL: The parliamentarians on Saturday expressed deepest concerns over attack in Kabul and ramp up of insecurity, saying that only national mobilization is the remedy to cope with current crisis across the country.

Parliamentarians also believed that after signing of Bilateral Security Agreement (BSA) with USA insecurity increased in different part of the country and it need to be revised or canceled. Similar lawmaker came hard over Pakistan for supporting terrorism and asked government to submit a complaint letter against Pakistan to UN council.

“National mobilization to be comprised of parliamentarian, government officials, members of political and social parties can be only remedy to overcome current crisis,” said Speaker of the Lower House Abdul Raouf Ibrahimi.

He tasked to committees of parliament to establish a commission to draft all legislators’ suggestion and submitted for the government to go for national mobilization and seek outgoing ways from current insecurity crisis.

He said that as parliamentarians requested a delegation must be established to discuss with USA, Russia, Pakistan and Iran representative about challenges in Afghanistan and outgoing ways.

He said that government only has control over cities and the rest of Afghanistan insecurity and likely under control of insurgent, so need to hold serious step to address the issue.

Member of Wolesi Jirga Ghulam Farooq Majroh said that “national mobilization is required to discuss current insecurity challenges and seek outgoing ways.”

He said that equipping and support of Afghan defense and intelligence forces is necessary to the Afghan find capability to suppress enemies.

Government also need to revise its foreign policy and complain against neighboring country supporting terrorism to UN Council, he added.

Legislator Qazi Nazir Ahmad Hanafi said that Pakistan name should be changed as criminal-istan, government of Afghanistan must submit a complaints letter to UN council against Pakistan

Lawmaker Iqbal Safi said that after signing of BSA pact killing of Afghan people increased day by day, parliament must take decision about BSA.

Pointing to protest on Friday in Kabul, which lead to violence, he said that those who fired against protestors and those who misused from protest, both must be prosecuted.

Wolesi Jirga Member Obaidullah Barekzai hinting to Friday protest in Kabul, he said that discriminators and mercenaries of embassies must be prevented from misusing of youths during protest.

He said that protest is the right of everyone, but no one has the right to run chaos.

Running chaos under the name of protest never will be for benefit of anyone, it will lead the country to new crisis, he mentioned.