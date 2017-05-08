Parliamentarians blame security officials with neglect in fall of Qala-e-Zal

Commander of Kunduz division should be fired, introduced to court: Ibrahimi

By Farhad Naibkhel-KABUL: Members of the Wolesi Jirga (Lower House) of parliament on Monday expressed deepest concerns over ramp up insecurity particularly in northern Kunduz. They termed mismanagement main factor behind fall of the district to Taliban hand.

“Afghanistan ramp up insecurity is the matter of concern,” said Speaker of the Lower House Abdul Raouf Ibrahimi.

Praising Afghan soldiers, officers and generals bravely fighting against terrorist in frontline, he said that still we have challenges in the aspect of managements.

Coming up with an example, Mr. Ibrahimi said that “following people concern regarding Taliban threat in Qala-e-Zal, 24 hours before fall of Qala-e-Zal district I talked through phone with acting defense minister and the Kunduz division commander, but both ensured me about the situation.”

Unfortunately 24 hours after my contact with acting defense minister and division commander Qala-e-Zal has been fallen to the Taliban hand.

Taliban took hostage eight security personal and torched police headquarter building, he added.

Fighting is going on over check posts in Khan Abad-Kunduz highway and till date martyrs body remained on the road, he elaborated.

Blaming the Kunduz division commander with inefficiency, he said that a commander who have no the capability to assess security situation for next 24 hours is an unskilled and inefficient commander.

He insisted that “the Kunduz division commander must be fired and introduced to military court to response to the nation.”

This commander must be accountable for the sacrifices of soldier who without management and a proper leading victimized, he asserted.

Lawmaker Kamal Safi blamed security officials with neglect regarding Kunduz, he said that Taliban made programs during winter to capture districts, but government had no any program to foster security belt.

He said that bodies of the martyr soldiers remained over the road, but no steps have been hold.

Since three days ome 50 army soldiers are under siege of Taliban in Nawabad base in Andrab area of Kunduz, but till date no measure have been taken to break the siege, he claimed.

He said that government have ground and air possibilities to rescue armies are under siege, thus it is essential to the related organs to step up efforts as soon as possible to rescue the army soldiers.

Another Legislator Zahir Sadat said that districts fall to Taliban hand and the government ensures that will take it back.

He said that during fall of each district tens of soldier and civilian lose their lives, it is require of government to note down the factors behind fall of the district and address them.

If the district fall due to neglect and mismanagement of commanders, they must be punished, he emphasized.