Parliamentarians criticize procurement committee for projects delay

Over 2000 projects heaped up in National Procurement Committee

By Farhad Naibkhel-KABUL: Members of the Wolesi Jirga (Lower House) of Parliament expressed deepest concerns over heaping up of projects in procurement committee and asked government to take measure for solution.

“Based on reports, 2,291 projects have been heaped up by procurement committee,” said member of the Wlesi Jirga, Ghulam Farooq Majroh.

He said that will not succeed to finalize all mentioned projects within one year even if it works to assess every day.

“Under pretext of reformation nearly 2,300 projects are delayed and the work has been stopped in different ministries,” he claimed.

Considering mentioned issues, this year ministries will failed to spent over 10 percent budget, he added.

Another lawmaker, Qazi Nazir Ahmad Hanafi, criticized procurement committee for slow process, saying that “the country economic is in a throbbing condition.”

Concerning the issue of going of all projects to president for approval, the ministries would not able to spent over 10 percent budget, he added.

He said that delay in projects will lead the country toward poverty and latter it will be difficult to the government to eliminate poverty across the country.

Coming up with an example, he said that the project of Herat University is in procurement committee for one year.

Speaker of the Wolesi Jirga Abdul Raouf Ibrahimi said that “considering people’s poverty, Wolesi Jirga approved fiscal budget.”

National budget should not be taken as monopoly, he insisted.

While urging all governmental organs to implement the projects, he said that each organ will be accountable for delay in the projects and spending of budget.